Milky Way Majesty in Maine Captivates Night Sky Photographer (Photo)

This seven-image panorama shows the Milky Way above Cape Neddick Light Station in York, Maine.

Astrophotographer A. Garrett Evans took this image on March 25 around just before the start of astronomical sunrise. He later shared the awesome sight with Space.com.

"I went down to specifically get shots while the LED light on the flagpole was out. That light usually makes it very difficult to get shots without blowing out the detail on the building and foreground on the island," Evans wrote in an email. [ See More Stunning Photos of the Milky Way ]

Evans used a Nodal Ninja panning head with Canon 6D and Canon 16-35mm lens at 16mm, ISO 3200, f/2.8, 30 seconds for each shot.

Our host galaxy, the Milky Way, is a barred spiral galaxy seen as a band of light in the night sky. It stretches between 100, 000 and 120,000 light-years in diameter. It is estimated that the galaxy has approximately 400 billion stars. At the center of our galaxy lies a gigantic black hole billions of times the size of the sun.

