Glowing Green Space Cloud Photos by the Hubble Space Telescope

Glowing Green

NASA, ESA, Galaxy Zoo Team and W. Keel (University of Alabama, USA)

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has photographed a number of gas clouds that glow a ghostly green, thanks to radiation blasted out by superpowerful quasars. See the photos in this Hubble photo gallery.

Green Filament in Teacup Galaxy

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama, USA)

Ghostly green filaments lie within the galaxy Teacup (also known as 2MASX J14302986+1339117), as seen in a new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.

Green Filament in Galaxy NGC 5972

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama, USA)

Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy NGC 5972, as shown in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.

Green Filaments in Galaxy 2MASX J15100402+0740370.

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama, USA)

Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy 2MASX J15100402+0740370, as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.

Green Filament in Galaxy UGC 7342

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama, USA)

Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy UGC 7342, as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.

Green Filament in Galaxy NGC 5252

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama, USA) and Z. Tsevtanov (Jet Propulsion Laboratory, USA)

Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy NGC 5252, as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.

Green Filament in Galaxy Mrk 1498

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama, USA)

Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy Mrk 1498, as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.

Green Filament in Galaxy UGC 11185

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama, USA)

Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy UGC 11185 as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.

Green Filament in Galaxy 2MASX J22014163+1151237

NASA, ESA, W. Keel (University of Alabama, USA)

Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy 2MASX J22014163+1151237, as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.

Hanny’s Voorwerp

NASA, ESA, William Keel (University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa), and the Galaxy Zoo team

An unusual green blob of gas known as Hanny’s Voorwerp appears to float near a normal-looking spiral galaxy, IC 2497, in this image by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Image released Jan. 8, 2015.