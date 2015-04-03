Glowing Green Space Cloud Photos by the Hubble Space Telescope

Glowing Green
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has photographed a number of gas clouds that glow a ghostly green, thanks to radiation blasted out by superpowerful quasars. See the photos in this Hubble photo gallery.
Green Filament in Teacup Galaxy
Ghostly green filaments lie within the galaxy Teacup (also known as 2MASX J14302986+1339117), as seen in a new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.
Green Filament in Galaxy NGC 5972
Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy NGC 5972, as shown in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.
Green Filaments in Galaxy 2MASX J15100402+0740370.
Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy 2MASX J15100402+0740370, as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.
Green Filament in Galaxy UGC 7342
Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy UGC 7342, as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.
Green Filament in Galaxy NGC 5252
Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy NGC 5252, as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.
Green Filament in Galaxy Mrk 1498
Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy Mrk 1498, as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.
Green Filament in Galaxy UGC 11185
Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy UGC 11185 as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.
Green Filament in Galaxy 2MASX J22014163+1151237
Ghostly green filaments lie within galaxy 2MASX J22014163+1151237, as seen in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image, released April 2, 2015.
Hanny’s Voorwerp
An unusual green blob of gas known as Hanny’s Voorwerp appears to float near a normal-looking spiral galaxy, IC 2497, in this image by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Image released Jan. 8, 2015.