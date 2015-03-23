Photos: 'Space Invaders' on the International Space Station

Invader ISS
Retro art by the French artist Invader has turned up on the International Space Station and European Space Agency ground installations. Here: Inspired by the 1970s Space Invaders video game, a small and colourful mosaic has been found on the International Space Station by ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. See more of the Space Invader photos on the station and Earth in this gallery by the European Space Agency.
Space2 on Columbus
Inspired by the archetype 1970s video game “Space Invaders”, a small and colourful mosaic was placed on the hatch of ESA's space laboratory Columbus on the International Space Station by ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.
Space Invader Schematic
Linking the International Space Station and ESA establishments in Europe mosaic artworks inspired by the archetype 1970s Space Invaders video game, have been found colonising ESA centres.
Space Invaders at EAC
Linking the International Space Station and ESA establishments in Europe mosaic artworks inspired by the archetype 1970s Space Invaders video game, have been found colonising ESA centres.
EAC Flags with Space Invaders
Flags flying at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany with newly installed Space Invader mosaic art above the entrance.
Space Invader Installation at EAC
French artist Invader installing his mosaic artwork inspired by the archetype 1970s Space Invaders video game at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.
Hanging Space Invader Art at EAC
French artist Invader installing his mosaic artwork inspired by the archetype 1970s Space Invaders video game at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.
Redu Entrance
ESA’s Redu Centre in Belgium, where satellites are controlled and tested as part of ESA’s ground station network.
Redu Centre
ESA’s Redu Centre in Belgium, where satellites are controlled and tested as part of ESA’s ground station network.
Mosaic Art at Redu
Mosaic art installed at ESA’s Redu Centre in Belgium, where satellites are controlled and tested as part of ESA’s ground station network.
Astronaut Mosaic at Redu
Mosaic art installed at ESA’s Redu Centre in Belgium, where satellites are controlled and tested as part of ESA’s ground station network.