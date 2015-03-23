Photos: 'Space Invaders' on the International Space Station

Invader ISS

Retro art by the French artist Invader has turned up on the International Space Station and European Space Agency ground installations. Here: Inspired by the 1970s Space Invaders video game, a small and colourful mosaic has been found on the International Space Station by ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. See more of the Space Invader photos on the station and Earth in this gallery by the European Space Agency.

Space2 on Columbus

Inspired by the archetype 1970s video game “Space Invaders”, a small and colourful mosaic was placed on the hatch of ESA's space laboratory Columbus on the International Space Station by ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

Space Invader Schematic

Space Invaders at EAC

EAC Flags with Space Invaders

Flags flying at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany with newly installed Space Invader mosaic art above the entrance.

Space Invader Installation at EAC

Hanging Space Invader Art at EAC

Redu Entrance

Redu Centre

Mosaic Art at Redu

Astronaut Mosaic at Redu

