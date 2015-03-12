Jupiter and Exoliner: Lockheed Martin's Commercial Spaceship in Pictures

Meet Jupiter and Exoliner

On March 12, 2015, the aerospace company Lockheed Martin unveiled Jupiter and Exoliner, a new commercial cargo and utility space transportation system for unmanned flights in orbit and beyond. See how Lockheed envisions using the Jupiter/Exoliner to serve NASA's Commercial Resupply Services 2 program needs for the International Space Station and more in our gallery here.

Lockheed Martin Jupiter/Exoliner at ISS

Lockheed Martin envisions its Jupiter spacecraft and Exoliner container as first serving as an unmanned cargo delivery ship to the International Space Station. Like some other commercial cargo options used by NASA, Jupiter/Exoliner would be captured using the station's robotic arm.

CRS-2 Infographic

This infographic shows the steps of the proposed Commercial Resupply Service envisioned by Lockheed Martin.

Jupiter and Exoliner Factsheet

The Exoliner cargo carrier derives from the Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV), while the design of Jupiter spacecraft is based on the recently successful MAVEN spacecraft, currently orbiting Mars.

Lockheed's Jupiter, Exoliner and Orion

This artist's illustration shows how a Jupiter spacecraft and Exoliner container could fly with NASA's manned Orion capsule on a mission to the moon. Lockeed Martin Space Systems is developing the Jupiter/Exoliner spacecraft as a utility ship for orbital and deep space flights.

Lockheed Jupiter/Exoliner with Centaur

Lockheed Martin Space Systems

In this artist's concept, Lockheed Martin's Jupiter spacecraft and Exoliner container rendezvous with a Centaur rocket upper stage in low-Earth orbit. Such a rendezvous could be used to attach motors to kick a rocket stage out of orbit, or refuel a stage for future work.

Lockheed Martin CRS-2 Graphic

Lockheed Martin says its proposed Commercial Resupply Service-2 (CRS-2) solution will provide NASA with cargo transport to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

CRS-2 Team Infographic

This infographic gives information about the key players in the Commercial Resupply Services-2 (CRS-2) team.

Jupiter Spacecraft Illustration

An artist's illustration shows Lockheed Martin's proposed Jupiter spacecraft using a robotic arm to dock with the International Space Station.