Biggest Solar Flares and Sun Storms of 2015 in Photos

Summer Solar Storm

NASA/SDO

Our sun is an active star, prone to solar flares and eruptions that have impact life on Earth. See photos from the biggest sun storms of 2015 in our gallery. At Left:NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of an M5.6 solar flare (visible in the lower-center region of the sun) on Aug. 24, 2015. Read the full story here.

X2.7 Solar Flare of May 5, 2015

NASA/SDO

This image of an X2.7 solar flare (visible on left side of sun) was captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory on May 5, 2015.

X2.7 Solar Flare, May 5, 2015

NASA/SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this image of an X2.7 solar flare (visible on left side of sun) on May 5, 2015.

Solar Storms Felt on Earth

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Group

A severe solar storm felt on Earth on March 17, 2015 sparked more powerful than normal aurora activity.

Three Mid-Level Solar Flares March 7-9, 2015

NASA/SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory obtained images of three mid-level solar flares that erupted on March 7-9, 2015, all from the same active region on the surface of the sun. Image released March 10, 2015. Read the Full Story Here.

Sunspot AR12297

NASA/SDO

The sunspot AR12297 is visible in this image, taken by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory on March 11, 2015. Read the Full Story Here.

First X Flare of 2015

NASA/SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of an X2.2 solar flare on March 11, 2015, seen as a bright flash of light on the left side of the sun. Earth is shown for scale. Read the Full Story Here.

Mid-Level Solar Flare on March 7, 2015

NASA/SDO

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught a mid-level solar flare that erupted on March 7, 2015, seen here as a bright flash of light (at left). Read the Full Story Here.

First Solar Flare of 2015

NASA/SDO

The first significant solar flare of 2015 erupted just before midnight EST on Monday (Jan. 12). This image of the flare, capture by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, combines two wavelengths of light.

SP_150311_x-flare.jpg

NASA/SDO

The first major X-flare of 2015 occurred on March 7, 2015. Watch a video of the solar flare here.

Close-Up of January 2015 Solar Flare

NASA/SDO

The first significant solar flare of 2015 erupted just before midnight EST on Monday (Jan. 12). This close-up shows the flare as a bright flash of light.