New 'Alien' Movie from Director Neill Blomkamp Is Coming

A new "Alien" movie appears to be in the works, according to press reports. "District 9" director Neill Blomkamp announced the new movie by posting a photo of the alien on Instagram. "Um... So I think it's officially my next film. #alien," Blomkamp wrote in the photo post.

Blomkamp isn't new to the spacey science fiction movie scene. His alien allegory "District 9" wowed fans when it burst into theaters in 2009. Blomkamp followed that film up with "Elysium," a movie about an amazing space station specifically designed to cater to the wealthy as people on Earth suffered. Read more about the new "Alien" movie via Variety.

