Best Night Sky Events for Stargazers in January 2015 (Sky Maps)

Full Moon, January 2015

January kicks off a new year of stargazing for skywatchers around the world, and there are plenty of amazing events to look for. On Jan. 4, the Full Moon of January rises as the "Wolf Moon" or "Old Moon." It rises around sunset and sets around sunrise; this is the only night in the month when the moon is in the sky all night long. The rest of the month, the Moon spends at least some time in the daytime sky.



Check out more must-see stargazing events of January 2015 in this sky map gallery from Starry Night Software.

Last Quarter Moon, January 2015

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 4:46 a.m. EST. The Last Quarter Moon rises around 12:30 a.m. and sets around noon. It is most easily seen just after sunrise in the southern sky.

New Moon, January 2015

Tuesday, Jan. 20, 8:14 a.m. EST. The moon is not visible on the date of New Moon because it is too close to the sun, but can be seen low in the east as a narrow crescent a morning or two before, just before sunrise. It is visible low in the west an evening or two after New Moon.

First Quarter Moon, January 2015

Monday, Jan. 26, 11:48 p.m. EST. The First Quarter Moon rises around 11 a.m. and sets around 1 a.m. It dominates the evening sky.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower, January 2015

Saturday, Jan. 3, 9 p.m. EST. A waxing gibbous moon will interfere with viewing this meteor shower. The best meteors will be visible after midnight, about 90 degrees away from the radiant in Boötes.

Double Shadow Transit on Jupiter, January 2015

Tuesday, Jan. 6, 6:56–8:08 a.m. EST. 6. The shadows of Io and Europa will fall simultaneously on Jupiter.

Mercury Close to Venus, January 2015

Thursday–Monday, Jan. 8–12, dusk. Mercury will be within one degree of Venus for five days, making it easy to spot in evening twilight. Mars is also visible higher in the sky.

Double Shadow Transit on Jupiter, Jan 9, 2015

Friday, Jan. 9, 8:15–10:05 p.m. EST. 8. The shadows of Io and Europa will fall simultaneously on Jupiter.

Saturn and the Moon, January 2015

Friday, Jan. 16, 1 hour before sunrise. Saturn will be close to the slender waning crescent moon, just before sunrise Tuesday morning.

Double Shadow Transit on Jupiter, Jan. 16, 2015

Friday, Jan. 16, 10:51–11:59 p.m. EST. The shadows of Io and Europa will fall simultaneously on Jupiter.

Neptune and Mars, January 2015

Monday, Jan. 19, dusk. Neptune and Mars will pass within 15 arc minutes of each other, a rare planetary conjunction.