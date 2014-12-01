Epic Short Film 'Wanderers' Envisions Humanity's Future in Space

WANDERERS is a short science fiction film by Erik Wernquist – a digital artist and animator from Stockholm, Sweden. This image from the film makes use of photo taken by NASA’s Opportunity Mars rover and provides true landscape while adding in future Red Planet expeditionary crew.

Wernquist notes that the film is a vision of humanity's future expansion into the solar system. Although admittedly speculative, the visuals in the film are all based on scientific ideas and concepts of what our future in space might look like, if it ever happens.

All the locations depicted in the film are digital recreations of actual places in the Solar System, built from real photos and map data where available.

Adding to the compelling nature of this video is the narrative voice of astronomer and author Carl Sagan. The audio used are excerpts from Sagan's own reading of his book 'Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space' (1994).

