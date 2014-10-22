'Interstellar' Actors Quizzed on Space Trivia in New Video

How much do the stars of the highly anticipated movie "Interstellar" really know about space? Entertainment Weekly attempted to find out in a newly released video that features three of the space film's stars answering a series of trivia questions about outer space.

Actors Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain answered true or false questions like "astronauts grow taller in space," (true) and "black holes aren't really black," (also true) in the 2-minute video. For the most part, the actors — two of whom play astronauts in "Interstellar" — are pretty spot-on with their responses. You can watch the video via Entertainment Weekly or in the window below:

While the plot of "Interstellar" has been kept heavily under wraps, a few trailers released through the course of the last year reveal some elements of the exciting new film directed by Christopher Nolan. McConaughey plays an astronaut and pilot alongside Hathaway, and they blast off on a mission to find a way to save a dying Earth. The new movie hits theaters in the United States on Nov. 7.

Follow Miriam Kramer @mirikramer and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.