Partial Solar Eclipse of October 2014: Visibility Maps

On Oct. 23, 2014, the moon will block the sun in a partial solar eclipse that will be visible to observers across North America, weather permitting. This NASA visibility map shows how wide the region of visibility is for observers across the U.S. and North America.



Partial Solar Eclipse of Oct 23, 2014, Map

F. Espenak, NASA’s GSFC

This map shows where the partial solar eclipse of Oct. 23, 2014, will be visible on planet Earth.

Guide to Solar Eclipses (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

How Solar Eclipses Work: When the moon covers up the sun, skywatchers delight in the opportunity to see a rare spectacle. See how solar eclipses occur in this Space.com infographic.

How to Look at a Solar Eclipse Without Going Blind (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

You should never look directly at the sun, but there are ways to safely observe an eclipse. See how to safely observe a solar eclipse with this Space.com infographic.

Partial Solar Eclipse as Seen in Bismarck, ND, on Oct. 23, 2014

The greatest extent of the eclipse in the continental United States will be visible from Bismarck, North Dakota, at 5:27 p.m. CDT, 56 percent of the sun covered.

Local Circumstances for the Partial Solar Eclipse of Oct. 23, 2014, from Canada and Mexico

F. Espenak

Local circumstances and eclipse times for a number of cities in Canada and Mexico given in this table. All times are in Local Daylight Time.

Partial Solar Eclipse as Seen in Juneau, AK, on Oct. 23, 2014

Juneau, Alaska, will see the greatest extent of the eclipse in the entire United States, with 61 percent of the sun covered at 1:31 p.m. AKDT.

Local Circumstances for the Partial Solar Eclipse of 2014 October 23 from the Unites States (Part 1)

F. Espenak

Local circumstances and eclipse times for a number of cities in the United States given in this table. All times are in Local Daylight Time.

Partial Solar Eclipse as Seen in Los Angeles, CA, on Oct. 23, 2014

31 percent of the sun will be covered in Los Angeles, California, at 3:28 p.m. PDT.

Local Circumstances for the Partial Solar Eclipse of 2014 October 23 from the Unites States (Part 2)

F. Espenak

Local circumstances and eclipse times for a number of cities in the United States given in this table. All times are in Local Daylight Time.

Partial Solar Eclipse as Seen in Minneapolis, MN, on Oct. 23, 2014

The partial solar eclipse will cover 52 percent of the sun in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at 5:35 p.m. CDT.