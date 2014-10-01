Trending

Psychedelic Skies | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Psychedelic Skies 1920
This space wallpaper shows a night of observing the Northern Celestial Pole from the Allgäu Public Observatory in Ottobeuren, Germany.
(Image: © ESO/M. Kornmesser)

This space wallpaper shows a night of observing the Northern Celestial Pole from the Allgäu Public Observatory in Ottobeuren, Germany. The brilliant yellow laser beam, which appears to fan out across the sky in this long-exposure image, is ESO's Wendelstein laser guide star unit which was tested at the site in Allgäu. I

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.