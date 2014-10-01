This space wallpaper shows a night of observing the Northern Celestial Pole from the Allgäu Public Observatory in Ottobeuren, Germany. The brilliant yellow laser beam, which appears to fan out across the sky in this long-exposure image, is ESO's Wendelstein laser guide star unit which was tested at the site in Allgäu. I
Psychedelic Skies | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESO/M. Kornmesser)
