Psychedelic Skies | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper shows a night of observing the Northern Celestial Pole from the Allgäu Public Observatory in Ottobeuren, Germany. (Image: © ESO/M. Kornmesser)

This space wallpaper shows a night of observing the Northern Celestial Pole from the Allgäu Public Observatory in Ottobeuren, Germany. The brilliant yellow laser beam, which appears to fan out across the sky in this long-exposure image, is ESO's Wendelstein laser guide star unit which was tested at the site in Allgäu. I Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

