A Patch of Sky | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Sculpting La Silla’s Skies 1920
A rare patch of wispy white clouds streak across the sky over ESO’s La Silla Observatory in this space wallpaper, taken on June 11, 2012 by astronomer Alan Fitzsimmons.
(Image: © A.Fitzsimmons/ESO)

A rare patch of wispy white clouds streak across the sky over ESO’s La Silla Observatory in this space wallpaper, taken on June 11, 2012 by astronomer Alan Fitzsimmons.This dry, desolate environment with occasional strong gusts of wind may not be the best place for people to set up home, but it is the ideal location for telescopes.

