Aurora Photos: Amazing Northern Lights Display from Solar Storms

Aurora and Fog Over a Lake

Mia Stålnacke

A pair of solar storms in early September 2014 sparked amazing aurora displays for some observers. See photos of those amazing auroras in this Space.com gallery.



Here: Astrophotographer Mia Stålnacke contributed a photo of an aurora seen through thick fog on a lake, taken on Sept. 12, 2014. She is based in Kiruna, Sweden,

Aurora at Unity Pond, Maine

Astrophotographer Mike Taylor sent in a photo of an intense aurora flare-up on Sept. 12, 2013, taken from unused train tracks along Unity Pond in central Maine.

Aurora Seen Near Lorraine Lake in Western Labrador, Canada

Neil Simmons

Astrophotographer Neil Simmons caught an auroral display near Lorraine Lake in Western Labrador, Canada. Image submitted Sept. 13, 2014.

Northern Lights Seen in Pointe-Sapin, NB, Canada

Diane Doiron

Astrophotographer Diane Doiron sent in a photo of an auroral display taken in Pointe-Sapin, New Brunswick, Canada. Image submitted Sept. 12, 2014.

Aurora Seen in Quaker Ridge, Casco, Maine

John Stetson

Astrophotographer John Stetson sent in a photo of an auroral display seen in Quaker Ridge, Casco, Maine, looking over the Presidential Range in New Hampshire. Image submitted Sept. 12, 2014.

Aurora in Sweden

Chad Blakley/Lights Over Lapland

Astrophotographer Chad Blakley sent in a photo of an aurora seen in Sweden. Image submitted Sept. 15, 2014. He says: "It is aurora season in Sweden so you know I am a happy man!"

Aurora Seen Over Sweden

Mat Richardson/Lights Over Lapland

Lights Over Lapland guide Mat Richardson took this photo of an aurora in Sweden. Image submitted Sept. 15, 2014.

Subtle Aurora Seen in Minnesota

Matthew Moses

Astrophotographer Matthew Moses caught a subtle aurora in Munger, Minnesota, just outside the Duluth area, on Sept. 11, 2014 just as the first of two solar storms was reaching Earth.

Aurora Over Canton, New York

Tyler Baldino

College senior Tyler Baldino sent in this amazing photo of an aurora and the stars of the Big Dipper as seen from Canton, New York, just outside of St. Lawrence University, about 20 miles south of the St. Lawrence River. The image was taken on Sept. 12, 2014, as the first of two solar storms was reaching Earth.