Trending

Deep into the Distant Universe | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Galaxy Cluster MCS J0416.1–2403 1920
This space wallpaper from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the galaxy cluster MCS J0416.1–2403.
(Image: © ESA/Hubble, NASA, HST Frontier Fields)

This space wallpaper from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the galaxy cluster MCS J0416.1–2403. This is one of six being studied by the Hubble Frontier Fields programme. This programme seeks to analyse the mass distribution in these huge clusters and to use the gravitational lensing effect of these clusters, to peer even deeper into the distant Universe.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.