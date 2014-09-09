Harvest Moon Photos: Stunning Full Moon Photos for September 2014

September 2014 Harvest Moon Over Italy
Astrophotographer Stefano De Rosa sent in a photo of the supermoon rising over the Basilica of Superga, near Turin, Italy, taken on Sept. 8, 2014.
September 2014 Harvest Moon Over San Diego
Astrophotographer Lawrence Knutsson sent in a panoramic image of the supermoon with lightning taken at Torrey Pines, San Diego, California, on Sept. 8, 2014.
Full Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over West Virginia
Astrophotographer Jennifer Rose Lane sent in a photo of the Full Harvest Moon taken in southern West Virginia on Sept. 8, 2014.
Full Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over Los Angeles
Astrophotographer Dan Epstein caught the Harvest Moon on his front porch in Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 8, 2014.
September 2014 Harvest Moon Over Ohio
Astrophotographer Jun Lao sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken in Mason, Ohio, at 9:38 p.m local time, by coincidence the exact moment of the full moon.
September 2014 Supermoon Over Zagreb, Croatia
Astrophotographer Lovro Dujnić sent in a close-up of the Harvest Moon taken in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sept. 8, 2014.
Full Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over West Virginia
Claire Shickora sent in a photo of the Full Harvest Moon taken at Stonewall Jackson Lake State Park in Roanoke, West Virginia, submitted on Sept. 8, 2014.
September 2014 Harvest Moon Over Atlanta
Joanna King of Atlanta, Georgia, sent in this photo of the supermoon taken Sept. 8, 2014.
Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over New Jersey
Astrophotographer Michael La Monaco sent in an HDR photo of the Harvest Moon taken in central New Jersey on Sept. 8, 2014.
Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over Florida
A.M. Miller sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sept. 8, 2014.
Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over El Paso, Texas
Autumn Luna Photography sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken in El Paso, TX at Scenic Drive, on Sept. 8, 2014.