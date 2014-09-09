Harvest Moon Photos: Stunning Full Moon Photos for September 2014

September 2014 Harvest Moon Over Italy

Astrophotographer Stefano De Rosa sent in a photo of the supermoon rising over the Basilica of Superga, near Turin, Italy, taken on Sept. 8, 2014.

September 2014 Harvest Moon Over San Diego

Lawrence Knutsson

Astrophotographer Lawrence Knutsson sent in a panoramic image of the supermoon with lightning taken at Torrey Pines, San Diego, California, on Sept. 8, 2014.

Full Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over West Virginia

Jennifer Rose Lane

Astrophotographer Jennifer Rose Lane sent in a photo of the Full Harvest Moon taken in southern West Virginia on Sept. 8, 2014.

Full Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over Los Angeles

Dan Epstein

Astrophotographer Dan Epstein caught the Harvest Moon on his front porch in Echo Park, Los Angeles, California, on Sept. 8, 2014.

September 2014 Harvest Moon Over Ohio

Jun Lao

Astrophotographer Jun Lao sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken in Mason, Ohio, at 9:38 p.m local time, by coincidence the exact moment of the full moon.

September 2014 Supermoon Over Zagreb, Croatia

Lovro Dujnić

Astrophotographer Lovro Dujnić sent in a close-up of the Harvest Moon taken in Zagreb, Croatia, on Sept. 8, 2014.

Full Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over West Virginia

Claire Shickora

Claire Shickora sent in a photo of the Full Harvest Moon taken at Stonewall Jackson Lake State Park in Roanoke, West Virginia, submitted on Sept. 8, 2014.

September 2014 Harvest Moon Over Atlanta

Joanna King

Joanna King of Atlanta, Georgia, sent in this photo of the supermoon taken Sept. 8, 2014.

Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over New Jersey

Michael La Monaco

Astrophotographer Michael La Monaco sent in an HDR photo of the Harvest Moon taken in central New Jersey on Sept. 8, 2014.

Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over Florida

A.M. Miller

A.M. Miller sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sept. 8, 2014.

Harvest Moon of September 2014 Over El Paso, Texas

Autumn Luna Photography

Autumn Luna Photography sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken in El Paso, TX at Scenic Drive, on Sept. 8, 2014.