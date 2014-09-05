The Comet Jacques (C/2014 E2) in Photos: A Stargazing Gallery

Comet Jacques on Aug. 30, 2014

Chris Schur

In March 2014, amateur astronomers discovered the Comet C/2014 E2 in our solar system. Known as Comet Jacques, after its discovery team, the comet is proving to be a stunning object for amateur astronomers. See amazing photos of Comet Jacques in this Space.com gallery if stargazer photos.



Seen here:

Comet Jacques Against the Milky Way

Chris Schur

Astrophotographer Chris Schur sent in a photo of Comet Jacques backdropped against the Milky Way, taken in Payson, Arizona, on Aug. 26, 2014. He writes in an email to Space.com: "Another shooting session on the comet, and this one is with the comet in an amazingly colorful part of the Cepheus Milky Way. With an exposure time of 40 minutes, the comet moved quite a bit amongst the background stars, creating colorful star trails with colors corresponding to the star's spectral class." [How to See Comet Jacques]

Comet Jacques in September 2014

Get out your binoculars and have a look for Comet Jacques as it moves down the constellation Cygnus. [How to See Comet Jacques]

Comet Jacques on Aug. 17, 2014

Chris Schur

Astrophotographer Chris Schur sent in a photo of Comet Jacques, taken in Payson, Arizona, on Aug. 6, 2014. He writes in an email to Space.com: "After midnight [it] was possible to spend a few hours on this bright 6.9 magnitude comet, now in Perseus. The half moon was nearby making the shot a bit light polluted, but the head and some of the tail showed up nicely." [How to See Comet Jacques]

Comet Jacques on Aug. 28, 2014

Chumack

Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in a image of Comet Jacques taken at the MVAS dark sky site, Yellow Springs, Ohio, on August 28, 2014. He writes in an email to Space.com: "Still very bright, about 7th mag, looks good in binoculars too!" [How to See Comet Jacques]

Comet Jacques on Aug. 6, 2014

Chris Schur

Astrophotographer Chris Schur sent in a photo of Comet Jacques, taken in Payson, Arizona, on Aug. 6, 2014. He writes in an email to Space.com: "Here is an image taken a few mornings back on the 6th of August, and shows my deepest shot yet of Comet Jacques currently in the constellation of Auriga. The comet is bright at 6.9 magntitude and has a blazing blue-green colored head, and an electric blue ion gas tail. There was about a 2 hour shooting window for this comet before the morning twilight interfered." [How to See Comet Jacques]

Close-Up of Comet Jacques' Nucleus

Astrophotographer John Chumack sent in a image of Comet Jacques taken at John Bryan State Park/MVAS dark sky site, Yellow Springs, Ohio, on August 23, 2014. He writes in an email to Space.com: "My first attempt at Comet Jacques C/2014 E2. WOW, it's bright!!!!" [How to See Comet Jacques]

Comet Jacques on Aug. 25, 2014

Greg Hogan

Astrophotographer Greg Hogan sent in a photo of Comet Jacques taken on Aug. 25, 2014, in Kathleen, Georgia. [How to See Comet Jacques]

Comet Jacques on Aug. 23, 2014

Scott MacNeill

Astrophotgrapher Scott MacNeill captured Comet C/2014 E2 Jacques at Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown, Rhode Island, on Aug. 23, 2014. He writes in an email to Space.com: "The moon had not risen yet and the skies were very clear. The comet was suggestively visible to the naked eye and easily visible in binoculars." [How to See Comet Jacques]

Comet Jacques on July 29, 2014

Greg Hogan

Astrophotographer Greg Hogan sent in a photo of Comet Jacques taken on July 28, 2014, in Kathleen, Georgia. [How to See Comet Jacques]