Best Skywatching Events of August 2014: Night Sky Maps (Gallery)

First Quarter Moon, August 2014

Sunday, Aug. 3, 8:50 p.m. EDT. The First Quarter Moon rises around 1:30 p.m. and sets around 12:15 a.m. It dominates the evening sky.

Full Moon, August 2014

Sunday, Aug. 10, 2:09 p.m. EDT. The Full Moon of August is known as the Corn Moon, Sturgeon Moon, Red Moon, Green Corn Moon, or Grain Moon.

Last Quarter Moon, August 2014

Sunday, Aug. 17, 8:26 a.m. EDT. The Last Quarter Moon rises around 11:45 p.m. and sets around 2:30 p.m.

New Moon, August 2014

Monday, Aug. 25, 10:13 a.m. EDT. The moon is not visible on the date of New Moon because it is too close to the sun.

Mars and the Moon, August 2014

The moon and Mars appear in the sky on Aug. 2, 2014.

Mars, Saturn, and the Moon, August 2014

Sunday, Aug. 3, early evening. The first quarter moon will be framed by Saturn on the left and Mars on the right tonight.

Perseid Meteors Peak, August 2014

Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1 a.m. to dawn. A bright moon will interfere with the Perseid meteor shower tonight, so the best views may be earlier in the week.

Jupiter and Venus, August 2014

Monday, Aug. 18, midnight EDT. Jupiter and Venus are 12 arc minutes apart at midnight EDT, but below the horizon for observers in North America.

Aldebaran, the Hyades, and the Moon, August 2014

Monday, Aug. 18, dawn. The moon passes near the bright star Aldebaran and the Hyades star cluster in Taurus.

Venus and the Beehive, August 2014

Monday, Aug. 18, dawn. Venus passes just south of the Beehive Star Cluster in Cancer, visible only if you have a very low clear eastern horizon

Jupiter and the Beehive, August 2014

Wednesday, Aug. 20, dawn. Jupiter passes just south of the Beehive Star Cluster in Cancer, visible only if you have a very low clear eastern horizon.