Best Space Photos of the Week - July 26, 2014

Hubble Telescope Spies Off-Kilter Halo Around Distant Galaxy
July 22 - The Hubble Space Telescope has revealed a cosmic surprise on the outskirts of the large galaxy Centaurus A, the galaxy’s outer halo is much larger than thought. [Read the full story here.]
Satellites Track Malaysian Airlines MH17 Crash Site from Space
July 24 - DigitalGlobe released satellite images of the Malaysian Airlines MH17 plane that was shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17. [Read the full story here.]
Astrophotographer Catches Star Cluster, Moon & Venus in One Amazing Photo
July 24 - An astrophtographer took this amazing image of the moon, venus and the star cluster in a close conjunction. [See how he did it here.]
Astronaut Spots Explosions over Israel and Gaza from Space
July 23 - As fighting continues in Israel and Gaza, astronauts living aboard the International Space Station can see signs of the deadly conflict from space. [See more photos here.]
Apollo 11 Astronauts Meet Obama at White House
July 23 - U.S. President Barack Obama welcomed the two surviving Apollo 11 astronauts to the White House yesterday (July 22) to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the first moon landing. [Read the full story here.]
NASA Probe Sees Apollo 11 Moon Landing Site from Space
July 21 - What does the site of the first moon-landing look like 45 years later? A NASA probe orbiting the moon has recently beamed back new images of what Apollo 11's Tranquility Base looks like now. [Watch the video here.]
Young Star Cluster Shines in Stunning Telescope Views
July 23 - A telescope in Chile has captured an amazing view of young stars huddled together against a glowing cloud of gas and dust. Stars only recently began to evolve in the cluster, named NGC 3293. [Watch the video here.]
Amazing SpaceX Reusable Rocket Test Caught on Video
July 23 - A stunning new video shows the first stage of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket making a soft ocean splashdown as planned after its launch earlier this month. [Watch the video here.]