Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – July 13, 2014

FIRST STOP: Did Huge Impact Shape Planet Mercury?

Did Huge Impact Shape Planet Mercury?

NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

The mysterious makeup of the solar system's innermost planet may be due to a massive "hit and run" collision billions of years ago, a new study reports.



Europe Targets Black Holes with Next Big Space Mission

ESA/AOES Medialab

Europe's next big space mission will study supermassive black holes, gamma-ray bursts and other aspects of the high-energy universe.



Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin Launches Campaign for 45th Apollo 11 Anniversary

NASA

Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the moon, is launching a social media campaign asking people around the world to share their memories of his historic landing that took place 45 years ago this month.



Confirmed: Voyager 1 in Interstellar Space

NASA/JPL-Caltech

New data collected by NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft confirm that the far-flung probe is indeed cruising through interstellar space, researchers say.



Big Dipper Hotspot May Help Solve 100-Year-Old Cosmic Ray Mystery

K. Kawata, University of Tokyo Institute for Cosmic Ray Research.

Scientists have recently found a cosmic ray ‘hot spot’ below the Big Dipper.



Comet Makes Spectacular Galactic Flyby (Video)

NASA/JPL-Caltech

A NASA probe recently spotted the Pan-STARRS comet as it flew 143 million miles away from Earth, passing in front of another galaxy in the constellation Ursa Major.



Saturn's Rings, Hexagon on Display in Amazing Photo

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

A spacecraft exploring Saturn and its many moons has captured an amazing photo of the planet's swirling vortex, weird hexagon and distinctive rings.



How Wheel Damage Affects Mars Rover Curiosity's Mission

NASAJPL-Caltech/MSSS

It doesn’t appear that NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover will get AAA roadside assistance anytime soon. But it needs it. The one-ton, six-wheeled Mars Science Laboratory’s robot has been driving across the red planet since its landing in August 2012.



Name an Alien Planet: Voters Wanted to Christen Strange New Worlds

IAU/M. Kornmesser/N. Risinger (skysurvey.org)

Officials with the International Astronomical Union are asking people on Earth to name exoplanets as part of a competition starting in 2015.



Violent Star Explosion Reveals Origins of Space Dust

ESO/M. Kornmesser

Scientists have found that cosmic grains of dust can form in supernova explosions and survive the shockwaves created by the powerful explosions afterward.



