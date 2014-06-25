Trending

Buried in Dust | Space Wallpaper

An artist’s conception of the environment around GRB 020819B based on ALMA observations.
This space wallpaper shows an artist’s conception of the environment around GRB 020819B based on ALMA observations. Observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have for the first time directly mapped out the molecular gas and dust in the host galaxies of gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) — the biggest explosions in the Universe.

