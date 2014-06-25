This space wallpaper shows an artist’s conception of the environment around GRB 020819B based on ALMA observations. Observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have for the first time directly mapped out the molecular gas and dust in the host galaxies of gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) — the biggest explosions in the Universe.
Buried in Dust | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NAOJ)
