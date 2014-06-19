Spacewalk Photos: Cosmonauts Venture Outside Space Station (June 19, 2014)

Unneeded Part Jettisoned from International Space Station

Cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Artemyev jettisoned an unneeded frame (left of top center) from the International Space Station at the end of a spacewalk on June 19, 2014.

Russian Spacewalk on June 19, 2014

Russian cosmonauts Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Artemyev spacewalked outside the International Space Station on June 19, 2014. The excursion was planned to last about 6.5 hours.

Cosmonaut Outside ISS on June 19, 2014.

A cosmonaut appears to dangle from the International Space Station during a spacewalk on June 19, 2014.

Spacewalk Helmet Camera Image

View from the helmet camera of cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev shows part of the International Space Station at the start of a spacewalk on June 19, 2014.

View During Spacewalk on June 19, 2014

The Earth shines below the International Space Station during a Russian spacewalk on June 19, 2014.

Automatic Phased Array Antenna Installation

A graphic shows the location of the Automatic Phased Array Antenna on the International Space Station, installed by two Russian cosmonauts during a spacewalk on June 19, 2014.

Russian Spacewalk 38 Graphic

Two Russian cosmonauts, Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Artemyev, walked in space outside the International Space Station on June 19, 2019.

Cosmonaut Artemyev Outside the ISS

Russian cosmonaut Artemyev responded to a radio request for him to wave at the camera at the start of a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on June 19, 2014.