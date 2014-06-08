Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – June 8, 2014

'Godzilla of Earths,’ Gravitational Ripples & More

Last week a panel of physicists discussed the model of inflation and the recent findings of gravitational ripples from the Big Bang, a new type of huge and rocky alien world was discovered and more. See the best stories from last week here.



'Godzilla of Earths': Alien Planet 17 Times Heavier Than Our World Discovered

David A. Aguilar (CfA)

Scientists have just discovered the "Godzilla of Earths" — a new type of huge and rocky alien world about 560 light-years from Earth.



How the Moon Formed: Lunar Rocks Support Giant Impact Theory

Addi Bischoff, Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität Münster

A new analysis of lunar rocks now supports the idea that the moon was born in a gigantic collision between the nascent Earth and a mysterious planet-size rock, scientists say.



To Send Astronauts to Mars, NASA Needs New Strategy: Report

NASA/JSC

Sending astronauts to Mars should be NASA's ultimate goal, but a change in strategy and more funding are vital to make a manned trip to the Red Planet a reality, according to a new National Research Council report.



Space Oddity: Bizarre Hybrid Star Found After 40-Year Search

Phil Massey, Lowell Observatory

Astronomers have apparently discovered the first of a class of strange hybrid stars, confirming theoretical predictions made four decades ago.



Found! Oldest Known Alien Planet That Might Support Life

PHL @ UPR Arecibo, Aladin Sky Atlas

Astronomers have discovered the oldest known alien world that may be capable of supporting life, and it's just a stone's throw away from Earth.



Physicists Debate Discovery of Gravitational Ripples from the Big Bang

NASA

A panel of physicists discussed the model of inflation and the recent findings of gravitational ripples from the Big Bang, as well as the controversy that these findings may be galactic dust.



Big 'Beast' Asteroid Flies by Earth Sunday: What Would Happen if It Hit Us?

At 1,100 feet (335 meters) wide, the near-Earth asteroid 2014 HQ124 could do some serious damage if it slammed into us, researchers said. Luckily, there's no chance of an impact on this pass.



Putting Humans on Mars Is 'Risk Management' for Our Species, SpaceX President Says

SpaceX

SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell thinks humans should go to Mars to explore, and also as planetary risk management.



Colorful Hubble Telescope Image Is Best-Ever View of Universe's Evolution (Video)

NASA, ESA, H. Teplitz and M. Rafelski (IPAC/Caltech), A. Koekemoer (STScI), R. Windhorst (Arizona State University), and Z. Levay (STScI)

Astronomers announced a new Hubble Space Telescope image today (June 3), showing off the universe in colorful, ultraviolet and infrared light.



NASA's Prolific Kepler Spacecraft Begins New Search for Alien Worlds

NASA

NASA's hobbled Kepler spacecraft is once again seeking out strange new worlds under a new 80-day mission to hunt for alien planets.



