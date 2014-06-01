Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – June 1, 2014

Dragon2, Slumbering Spacecraft and More

Last week a group made contact with a slumbering spacecraft, SpaceX unveiled the Dragon2 and more. See the best stories from last week here.



SpaceX Unveils Dragon V2 Spaceship, a Manned Space Taxi for Astronauts

SpaceX gave the public its first look at the manned version of the spaceflight company's Dragon space capsule, called Dragon Version 2.



Red tape and a moderate earthquake did not deter a private group from meeting its goal of making contact with a 36-year-old NASA spacecraft that has been slumbering in deep space since 1997.



NASA's Voyager Probes Still Healthy After Nearly 4 Decades in Space

Suzanne Dodd gave an ironic answer when asked about the health of the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft, which continue to send back data from deep space nearly 37 years after NASA launched them.



Cash-Starved NASA May Have to Nix 1 Space Telescope to Save Others

Based on the findings of an independent review panel, NASA has taken stock of its fleet of orbiting astrophysics telescopes and decided which to save and which to shutter.



Russian Rocket Launches International Crew to Space Station

Three new International Space Station crewmembers launched today on a quick trip to the orbiting outpost.



Are Solar Sails the Future of Space Travel?

Several upcoming missions will harness the subtle push of sunlight, using gossamer 'solar sails' to cruise through the heavens like boats through the sea. Such propellant-free propulsion could help humanity explore the solar system and beyond.



We'll Find Alien Life in This Lifetime, Scientists Tell Congress

House lawmakers will hear testimony today (5/21) from experts in the field of astrobiology to learn about the challenges of seeking life off planet Earth.



'Moonhouse' Crowdfunding Project Aims to Build 1st Art Show on the Moon

The artistic minds behind a crowdfunding project want to land a small red house on the moon, creating the first-ever art installation on the lunar surface, representatives announced today.



Virgin Galactic Signs FAA Deal to Clear Airspace for Suborbital Flights

Virgin Galactic, the private space venture bankrolled by billionaire Sir Richard Branson, has signed an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that spells out how the company will use U.S. airspace during its planned suborbital flights.



Levar Burton, 'Star Trek: TNG' Star, Beams Up $2 Million for 'Reading Rainbow'

Talk about warp drive. A "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star's quest to reboot his 1980s-era reading show exceeded a $1 million crowdsourcing goal in just 11 hours.



