Launch Photos: Atlas 5 Rocket Blasts Off with Secret NROL-33 Satellite (Photos)

NROL-33 Rocket Launch

ULA

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifted off from Space Launch Complex-41 on May 22, 2014. Designated NROL-33, the mission is in support of national defense.

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 22. Designated NROL-33, the mission is in support of national defense.

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches with NROL-33

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the NROL-33 satellite launches into space from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on May 22, 2014. The mission will deliver a classified payload into orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

This video still shows a closeup of the United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket streaking toward space with the classified NROL-33 satellite aboard on May 22, 2014 after launching from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Beachgoers watch a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket and its classified NROL-33 payload launch into space from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on a mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office on May 22, 2014.

An unmanned United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket streaks into space carrying the classified NROL-33 satellite toward orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office in this still image from a ULA video. The mission launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 22, 2014.

Beachgoers watch a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket and its classified NROL-33 payload launch into space from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on a mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office on May 22, 2014.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying a classified payload for the National Reconnaissance Office stands atop Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida awaiting a May 22, 2014 launch. Designated NROL-33, the mission is in support of the national defense.

Atlas 5 NROL-33 Mission Poster

United Launch Alliance

The launch posted for the NROL-33 spy satellite mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. The mission will launch on an Atlas 5 rocket on May 22, 2014.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket stands ready to launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 22, 2014 on a mission to orbit the classified NROL-33 satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket stands ready to launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 22, 2014 on a mission to orbit the classified NROL-33 satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.