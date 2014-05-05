Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – May 5, 2014

Spacesuits that Glow, A New Blue Cabin And More

CJ Armitage

Last week NASA unveiled a futuristic spacesuit, Boeing unveiled a new cabin design and skywatchers captured images of the solar flare. See the best stories from last week here.



FIRST STOP: Length of Alien Planet's 'Day' Clocked for 1st Time, an 8-Hour World

Length of Alien Planet's 'Day' Clocked for 1st Time, an 8-Hour World

ESO L. Calçada/N. Risinger

Astronomers have measured the rotation rate of the gas giant planet Beta Pictoris B, determining that it completes one revolution every 8 hours.



First Solar Eclipse of 2014 Thrills Skywatchers in Australia

CJ Armitage

A sunset solar eclipse wowed observers in Australia Tuesday (April 29) during the first solar eclipse of 2014. See photos of the solar eclipse here.



Asteroid-Capture Mission Will Pave Way for Manned Flight to Mars, NASA Says

NASA

NASA officials discussed how the space agency plans to get astronauts to Mars by the 2030s after sending humans to an asteroid by 2025.



NASA Spacecraft Snaps Amazing Photo of Uranus from Saturn's Orbit

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

The Cassini spacecraft, in orbit around Saturn, has snapped an amazing photo of Uranus shining millions of miles away from the ringed wonder.



Jupiter Moon's 'Club Sandwich' Ocean Could Potentially Support Life

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Like its famous neighbor Europa, the huge Jovian satellite Ganymede might have an ocean of liquid water in contact with a rocky seafloor, a new study eports.



Boeing Unveils Cabin Design for Commercial Spaceliner

Boeing

Boeing has seen the future of private human spaceflight, and it is blue. Sky blue, that is. The aerospace giant has unveiled its new concept for the cabin of a future commercial spaceliner.



Albert Einstein: Before and After Relativity

NASA

Albert Einstein's theory of special relativity revolutionized science and, once proven observationally, brought the physicist international fame. Though some observers dismiss much of the science that came before him, Einstein relied upon older work to formulate his landmark theory, experts say.



Private Team Wants to Bring 36-Year-Old NASA Probe Out of Retirement

Mark Maxwell / ISEE-3 Reboot Project

A crowdfunded team of engineers, programmers and citizen scientists aims to bring out of retirement the International Sun-Earth Explorer 3 (ISEE-3) probe, which launched in 1978 and ceased science operations in 1997.



Court Bars US Launch Provider from Buying Russian-built Rocket Engines

NASA/Charisse Nahser

A federal judge ruled that U.S. launch provider United Launch Alliance and the U.S. Air Force must stop buying Russian-built rocket engines temporarily over sanctions.



3D Printing: 10 Ways It Could Transform Space Travel

ESA

The European Space Agency is investigates how the 3D printers and 3D printing technology could transform everything we think about space missions. Here's a look at 10 ways 3D printing could change space travel, courtesy of ESA scientists.



