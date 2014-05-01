Trending

Space History Photo: X-1E On Rogers Dry Lake With Collapsed Nose Gear

By Spaceflight 

space history, naca, aircraft
In June of 1956, Flight 7 of the X-1E suffered another nose gear failure on Rogers Dry Lake bed.
(Image: © NACA.)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Flight 7 of the Bell Aircraft Corporation X-1E is on Rogers Dry Lake bed with NACA High-Speed Flight Station test pilot Joseph Joe Walker at the controls on June 18, 1956.

The first generation X-1s were well known for nose gear failures and the X-1E was no exception. The hard pitch down on landing usually resulted in a collapsed nose gear. The damage rarely was serious but required several days of down-time for repair.

The National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics (NACA) was a precursor to NASA. NACA was created by Congress in 1915.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.