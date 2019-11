In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, a photograph of Orville Wright in his glider at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1911.

On October 24, 1911 Orville tested a new glider and broke all the previous gliding records by actually soaring and staying in flight for 9 minutes and 45 seconds. His record lasted for over a decade.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).