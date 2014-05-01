Best Night Sky Events of May 2014: Stargazing Sky Maps (Gallery)

Jupiter near the Moon

The night sky is a wondrous place, a realm filled with stars and planets and galaxies that is free to behold. You need only look up. Here's a look at some of the most promising sky events of the May night sky. Here: This sky map shows the location of Jupiter near the moon on Saturday, May 3, 2014, as seen in the western sky at 10 p.m. local time from mid-northern latitudes.

Jupiter Near Moon: May 4, 2014

This sky map shows the location of Jupiter near the moon on Sunday, May 4, 2014, as seen in the western sky at 10 p.m. local time fr m mid-northern latitudes.

First Quarter Moon, May 2014

Tuesday, May 6, 11:15 p.m. EDT. The First Quarter Moon rises around 12:15 p.m. and sets around 2:15 a.m. It dominates the evening sky.

Saturn at Opposition, May 2014

Saturday, May 10, 2 p.m. EDT. Saturn will be at opposition, exactly opposite the sun in the sky.

Full Moon, May 2014

Wednesday, May 14, 3:16 p.m. EDT. The Full Moon of May is known as the Milk Moon, Flower Moon, or Corn Planting Moon. It rises around sunset and sets around sunrise, the only night in the month when the moon is in the sky all night long. The rest of the month, the moon spends at least some time in the daytime sky.

Saturn and the Moon, May 2014

Wednesday, May 14, early morning. The Full Moon will pass just below the planet Saturn. Observers in southern Australia and New Zealand will see the moon occult Saturn. Saturn is just appearing from behind the moon as seen from Melbourne, Australia.

Venus and Uranus, May 2014

Thursday, May 15, dawn. This will be a difficult observation because the sky is starting to get light by the time the planets rise, making it difficult to see 6th magnitude Uranus. A low eastern horizon will be necessary.

Last Quarter Moon, May 2014

Wednesday, May 21, 8:59 a.m. EDT. The Last Quarter Moon rises around 1:30 a.m. and sets around 1:15 p.m. It is most easily seen just after sunrise in the southern sky.

New Meteor Shower, May 2014

Saturday, May 24, 3–4 a.m. EDT. Debris from Comet 209P/LINEAR is expected to cause a new meteor shower radiating from the constellation Camelopardalis, just off the nose of the Great Bear. This may be the brightest meteor shower this year.

Venus and the Moon, May 2014

Sunday, May 25, dawn. The slender crescent moon will rise just above the planet Venus, shortly before sunrise. Later in the day, you can use the moon to spot Venus in the daytime sky.

Mercury at Greatest Eastern Elongation, May 2014

Sunday, May 25, sunset. About half an hour after sunset, look for Mercury low in the western sky, framed by Procyon and Jupiter to the left and Capella to the right.