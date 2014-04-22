Photos: SpaceX's Amazing Falcon 9 Reusable Rocket Prototype in Pictures

SpaceX F9R Reusable Rocket After 1st Test

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Reusable rocket prototype consists of the first stage of the firm's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket that is equipped with landing legs. See photos from the rocket's test flights in this Space.com gallery of SpaceX images and video stills. Here: The rocket stands atop a launch pad at the firm's McGregor, Texas test site after a successful debut flight to an altitude of 820 feet (250 meters). SpaceX's smaller Grasshopper reusable rocket prototype is visible at upper left. This image is a still from a SpaceX video released on April 18, 2014. [Video: Watch SpaceX's F9R Rocket Fly on its 1st Test Flight]

SpaceX F9R and Grasshopper Rockets

A SpaceX Falcon 9 Reusable rocket prototype (left) and the firm's smaller Grasshopper test bed (far right) are seen atop their test pads in McGregor, Texas. This still image was taken from an aerial drone video released by SpaceX on April 18, 2014. [Video: Watch SpaceX's F9R Rocket Fly on its 1st Test Flight]

SpaceX F9R Rocket Test Flight Begins

A SpaceX Falcon 9 Reusable rocket prototype fires up its nine Merlin rocket engines for a debut launch and landing test in McGregor, Texas in this aerial view from a drone video released by SpaceX on April 18, 2014. [Video: Watch SpaceX's F9R Rocket Fly on its 1st Test Flight]

Liftoff for SpaceX Falcon 9 Reusable Rocket

An aerial drone still image shows the F9R rocket ascending on its first launch/landing test in McGregor, Texas as seen in a SpaceX video released on April 18, 2014. [Video: Watch SpaceX's F9R Rocket Fly on its 1st Test Flight]

SpaceX F9R Reusable Rocket Launch

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Reusable rocket prototype consists of the first stage of the firm's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket that is equipped with landing legs. Here, an aerial drone still image shows the F9R rocket ascending on its first launch/landing test in McGregor, Texas as seen in a SpaceX video released on April 18, 2014. [Video: Watch SpaceX's F9R Rocket Fly on its 1st Test Flight]

SpaceX F9R Reusable Rocket Launch Test

SpaceX's first Falcon 9 Reusable rocket prototype soars to a height of 820 feet (250 meters) above its McGregor, Texas launch pad in this view from an aerial drone video released on April 18, 2014. The F9R rocket is a SpaceX prototype for a fully reusable rocket launch system. [Video: Watch SpaceX's F9R Rocket Fly on its 1st Test Flight]

SpaceX F9R Reusable Rocket Launch Altitude

SpaceX Falcon 9 Reusable Rocket Descent

SpaceX's first Falcon 9 Reusable rocket prototype begins its descent from a height of 820 feet (250 meters) above a McGregor, Texas pad in this view from an aerial drone video released on April 18, 2014. [Video: Watch SpaceX's F9R Rocket Fly on its 1st Test Flight]

SpaceX F9R Reusable Rocket Descends

SpaceX's first Falcon 9 Reusable rocket prototype returns toward its launch pad in McGregor, Texas in this still image from an aerial drone video released by SpaceX on April 18, 2014. [Video: Watch SpaceX's F9R Rocket Fly on its 1st Test Flight]

SpaceX F9R Reusable Rocket Landing Preps

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Reusable rocket prototype kicks up dust as it prepares to land on its McGregor, Texas launch pad in this still image from an aerial drone video released by SpaceX on April 18, 2014. [Video: Watch SpaceX's F9R Rocket Fly on its 1st Test Flight]

SpaceX F9R Rocket and Dust

SpaceX's Falcon 9 Reusable rocket prototype is almost completely hidden by dust kicked up by its nine Merlin rocket engines after a smooth vertical landing in McGregor, Texas in this still image from an aerial drone video released by SpaceX on April 18, 2014. [Video: Watch SpaceX's F9R Rocket Fly on its 1st Test Flight]