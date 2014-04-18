Space History Photo: Standing on the Edge of the Bay

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Mission Specialist James H. Newman conducts an in-space evaluation of the Portable Foot Restraint (PFR) which will be used operationally on the first Hubble Space Telescope (HST) servicing mission and future Shuttle missions. He is positioned on the edge of Discovery's payload bay. Behind him the starboard Orbital Maneuvering System (OMS) pod can be seen with the soft glow of an Earth limb.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).