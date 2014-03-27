Space Rock Rings | Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper is an artist's illustration showing what the rings surrounding the asteroid Chariklo may look like from a distance.

This stunning space wallpaper is an artist's illustration showing what the rings surrounding the asteroid Chariklo may look like from a distance. The asteroid is the first non-planetary body in the solar system discovered to have its own ring system, and is the smallest to have rings as well. Image released March 26, 2014. [Full Story]