Space Rock Rings | Space Wallpaper

Rings Surrounding Asteroid Chariklo
This stunning space wallpaper is an artist's illustration showing what the rings surrounding the asteroid Chariklo may look like from a distance.
(Image: © ESO/L. Calçada/M. Kornmesser/Nick Risinger )

This stunning space wallpaper is an artist's illustration showing what the rings surrounding the asteroid Chariklo may look like from a distance. The asteroid is the first non-planetary body in the solar system discovered to have its own ring system, and is the smallest to have rings as well. Image released March 26, 2014. [Full Story]

