NASA Launches Rocket Through Auroras for GREECE Mission (Photos)

Sounding Rocket Launches Into Aurora Over Venetie, Alaska

On March 3, 2014, at 6:09 a.m. EST, a NASA-funded sounding rocket launched straight into an aurora over Venetie, Alaska. The Ground-to-Rocket Electrodynamics – Electron Correlative Experiment (GREECE) sounding rocket mission, which launched from Poker Flat Research Range in Poker Flat, Alaska, will study classic curls in the aurora in the night sky. [Read the Full Story Here]

GREECE Mission Launches into Aurora

GREECE Mission Launches into Shimmering Aurora

NASA’s GREECE Imaging Crew

The NASA-funded Ground-to-Rocket Electron-Electrodynamics Correlative Experiment, or GREECE instruments travel on a sounding rocket that launches for a ten-minute ride right through the heart of the aurora reaching its zenith over the native village of Venetie, Alaska. To study the curl structures, GREECE consists of two parts: ground-based imagers located in Venetie to track the aurora from the ground and the rocket to take measurements from the middle of the aurora itself. [Read the Full Story Here]

GREECE Rocket Launches into Green Aurora

GREECE Rocket Launches into Dancing Aurora

GREECE Aurora-Studying Instruments

NASA’s GREECE: Catching Aurora in the Act

