This space wallpaper shows a model of the interstellar magnetic fields — which would otherwise be straight — warping around the outside of our heliosphere. The image is based on data from NASA's Interstellar Boundary Explorer. The red arrow shows the direction in which the solar system moves through the galaxy. [Full Story]
Mysterious Ribbon | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/IBEX/UNH)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.