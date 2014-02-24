Mysterious Ribbon | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper shows a model of the interstellar magnetic fields — which would otherwise be straight — warping around the outside of our heliosphere. The image is based on data from NASA's Interstellar Boundary Explorer. (Image: © NASA/IBEX/UNH)

This space wallpaper shows a model of the interstellar magnetic fields — which would otherwise be straight — warping around the outside of our heliosphere. The image is based on data from NASA's Interstellar Boundary Explorer. The red arrow shows the direction in which the solar system moves through the galaxy.

