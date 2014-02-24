Trending

Mysterious Ribbon | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Interstellar Magnetic Fields Model
This space wallpaper shows a model of the interstellar magnetic fields — which would otherwise be straight — warping around the outside of our heliosphere. The image is based on data from NASA's Interstellar Boundary Explorer.
(Image: © NASA/IBEX/UNH)

This space wallpaper shows a model of the interstellar magnetic fields — which would otherwise be straight — warping around the outside of our heliosphere. The image is based on data from NASA's Interstellar Boundary Explorer. The red arrow shows the direction in which the solar system moves through the galaxy. [Full Story]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.