Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week – Feb. 16, 2014

Roadmap in the Sky, China Moon Rover Survives and More

NASA/IBEX/UNH

Last week scientists reported a strange ribbon at the edge of the solar system that might serve as a "roadmap in the sky," China's first moon rover apparently survived its second lunar night after reports of its death, a prominent alien hunter predicted the first detection of intelligent extraterrestrial life will likely come within the next quarter-century. See the best stories from last week here.



ESO.

The first detection of intelligent extraterrestrial life will likely come within the next quarter-century, a prominent alien hunter Seth Shostak predicts.



NASA/IBEX/UNH

A strange ribbon of energy and particles at the edge of the solar system first spotted by a NASA spacecraft appears to serve as a sort of "roadmap in the sky" for the interstellar magnetic field, scientists say.



DARPA

The US military is working to develop an unmanned space plane that could make getting payloads to orbit much cheaper and faster.



CASC/China Ministry of Defense

It's alive! … Sort of. Reports of the death of China's first moon rover have been greatly exaggerated. According to state-run Chinese news agency Xinhua, Yutu, the nation's first moon rover, is now awake and has apparently survived its second lunar night.



Sandia National Laboratories

As the anniversary of last year's surprise Russian meteor explosion nears, a United Nations action team is taking steps to thwart dangerous space rocks, including setting up a warning network and a planning advisory group that would coordinate a counterpunch to cosmic threats.



Rodarte

Yoda and high fashion are a surprising pair, but that's what audience members at Rodarte's New York Fashion Week show were treated to Tuesday (Feb. 11).



The Australia National University

Astronomers have found the oldest known star in the universe. The ancient star formed not long after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago, according to Australia National University scientists.



NASA/JPL-Caltech/UA/JHU-APL

Scientists are getting a better understanding of the puzzling dark streaks that appear seasonally in some Martian locales, though the origin of the lines remains a mystery.



NASA, ESA, and J. Lotz, M. Mountain, A. Koekemoer, and the HFF Team (STScI)

A new deep view of the universe from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has revealed one of the youngest galaxies ever observed by astronomers.



SpaceX

With private spacecraft, such as SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, poised to outperform NASA's exorbitantly expensive Apollo replacement, the Space Launch System, why is the U.S. government wasting its money?



