Sun Watcher’s View | Space Wallpaper

This stunning space wallpaper is a composite of 25 separate images spanning the period of Feb. 11, 2013 to Feb. 11, 2014. It uses the SDO AIA wavelength of 304 Angstroms and reveals the zones on the sun where active regions and associated eruptions most commonly occur during Solar Maximum. Wallpapers Standard

