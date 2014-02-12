Trending

Sun Watcher’s View | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Fourth Year of SDO Images 1920
This stunning space wallpaper is a composite of 25 separate images spanning the period of Feb. 11, 2013 to Feb. 11, 2014.
(Image: © NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/SDO/S. Wiessinger)

This stunning space wallpaper is a composite of 25 separate images spanning the period of Feb. 11, 2013 to Feb. 11, 2014. It uses the SDO AIA wavelength of 304 Angstroms and reveals the zones on the sun where active regions and associated eruptions most commonly occur during Solar Maximum.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.