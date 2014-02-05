Rocket Launch Photos: Progress 54 Cargo Ship Makes Space Station Delivery

Progress 54 About to Dock at International Space Station
The Russian Progress 54 cargo ship approaches the International Space Station with the Earth in the background on Feb. 5, 2014. [See full story.]
Progress 54 Cargo Ship 150 Feet from ISS
The Russian Progress 54 cargo ship approaches the International Space Station with the Earth in the background on Feb. 5, 2014. [See full story.]
Progress 54 Approaches International Space Station #2
The Russian Progress 54 cargo ship approaches the International Space Station with the Earth in the background on Feb. 5, 2014. [See full story.]
Progress 54 Approaches International Space Station
The Russian Progress 54 cargo ship approaches the International Space Station with the Earth in the background on Feb. 5, 2014. [See full story.]
Progress 54 Approach View
The International Space Station comes into view of the Progress 54 robotic resupply ship on its way to dock with the orbiting outpost. Image uploaded Feb. 5, 2014. [See full story.]
Progress 54 Lifts Off
Russia's unmanned Progress 54 spacecraft launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Feb. 5, 2014, carrying cargo to the International Space Station.
Progress 54 Blasts Off
Russia's unmanned Progress 54 spacecraft launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Feb. 5, 2014, carrying cargo to the International Space Station.
Progress 54 Launch
Russia's unmanned Progress 54 spacecraft launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Feb. 5, 2014, carrying cargo to the International Space Station. [See full story.]
Progress 54 Cargo Ship Launch Above Tower
Russia's unmanned Progress 54 spacecraft launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Feb. 5, 2014, carrying cargo to the International Space Station. [See full story.]
Progress 54 Rocket Launch
Russia's unmanned Progress 54 spacecraft launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Feb. 5, 2014, carrying cargo to the International Space Station.
Progress 54 Launch Engine Ignition
Russia's unmanned Progress 54 spacecraft launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Feb. 5, 2014, carrying cargo to the International Space Station. [See full story.]