Rocket Launch Photos: Progress 54 Cargo Ship Makes Space Station Delivery

Progress 54 About to Dock at International Space Station

NASA TV

The Russian Progress 54 cargo ship approaches the International Space Station with the Earth in the background on Feb. 5, 2014. [See full story.]

The Russian Progress 54 cargo ship approaches the International Space Station with the Earth in the background on Feb. 5, 2014. [See full story.]

The International Space Station comes into view of the Progress 54 robotic resupply ship on its way to dock with the orbiting outpost. Image uploaded Feb. 5, 2014. [See full story.]

Progress 54 Lifts Off

S.P. KOROLEV ROCKET AND SPACE CORPORATION «ENERGIA»

Russia's unmanned Progress 54 spacecraft launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Feb. 5, 2014, carrying cargo to the International Space Station.

Progress 54 Launch

NASA TV

Russia's unmanned Progress 54 spacecraft launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Feb. 5, 2014, carrying cargo to the International Space Station. [See full story.]

