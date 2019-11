The left-front wheel of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows dents and holes in this cool space wallpaper taken during the 469th Martian day, or sol, of the rover's work on Mars (Nov. 30, 2013). (Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS )

The left-front wheel of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows dents and holes in this cool space wallpaper taken during the 469th Martian day, or sol, of the rover's work on Mars (Nov. 30, 2013).

