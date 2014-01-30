Trending

Infrared Eye | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Comet Siding Spring NEOWISE View 1920
This space wallpaper shows a NASA NEOWISE mission image of comet C/2013 A1 Siding Spring, which is slated to make a close pass by Mars on Oct. 19, 2014.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech)

This space wallpaper shows a NASA NEOWISE mission image of comet C/2013 A1 Siding Spring, which is slated to make a close pass by Mars on Oct. 19, 2014. The infrared picture reveals a comet that is active and very dusty even though it was about 355 million miles (571 million kilometers) away from the sun on Jan. 16, 2014, when this picture was taken. [ Full Story ]

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.