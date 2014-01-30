This space wallpaper shows a NASA NEOWISE mission image of comet C/2013 A1 Siding Spring, which is slated to make a close pass by Mars on Oct. 19, 2014. The infrared picture reveals a comet that is active and very dusty even though it was about 355 million miles (571 million kilometers) away from the sun on Jan. 16, 2014, when this picture was taken. [ Full Story ]
Infrared Eye | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech)
