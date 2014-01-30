Infrared Eye | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper shows a NASA NEOWISE mission image of comet C/2013 A1 Siding Spring, which is slated to make a close pass by Mars on Oct. 19, 2014. The infrared picture reveals a comet that is active and very dusty even though it was about 355 million miles (571 million kilometers) away from the sun on Jan. 16, 2014, when this picture was taken. [ Full Story ]

Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

