Museum of Science Fiction's Crowdfunding Bid Nears End

The Museum of Science Fiction is expected to launch in Washington, D.C., in 2017.

There's just 11 days left in the crowdfunding campaign to help bring a preview of the Museum of Science Fiction to Washington, D.C.

The museum's creators hope to officially open in 2017 with galleries that span the history of the genre, from Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" to "Star Trek," covering common themes in sci-fi, from robots to alien worlds. But they hope to open a preview space sometime this year while they're building their collection of artifacts and designing the final space.

Even if the museum creators don't hit their goal of $160,000 by the 11:59pm PT deadline on Feb. 9, they'll still get whatever funds they raise on the website Indigogo. So far, they've collected more than $44,000.

Some of the high-priced perks offered through the crowdfunding campaign have already sold out, including the $2,000 deal to have sci-fi author David Brin kill you or a loved one in his next book, and the $2,500 offer to have Brin write you into a sex scene. But I bet there's plenty of T-shirts left.

You can learn more about the campaign on Indigogo: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/museum-of-science-fiction-preview-location

