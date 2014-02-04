Space Station Photos: Expedition 38 Mission Crew in Orbit

Mike Hopkins Tweets Selfie During Spacewalk

Mike Hopkins (via Twitter as @ AstroIllini)

This photo of NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins was taken during an International Space Station spacewalk on Dec. 22, 2013. “Wow...can't believe that is me yesterday. Wish I could find the words to describe the experience, truly amazing,” Hopkins tweeted.

Aurora Over Canada

Mike Hopkins (via Twitter as @AstroIllini)

Astronaut Hopkins tweeted this photo of an aurora over Canada taken on the International Space Station on Feb. 1, 2014.

Hopkins' View of an Auroral Display

Mike Hopkins (via Twitter as @AstroIllini)

Astronaut Hopkins tweeted this photo of an aurora taken on the International Space Station on Feb. 3, 2014.

Sunrise and Barely Visible Moon

Mike Hopkins (via Twitter as @AstroIllini)

Astronaut Hopkins tweeted this photo of a sunrise with a faint moon taken on the International Space Station on Jan. 30, 2014.

Mike Hopkins: Seeing Inside End Effector of Robotic Arm

Mike Hopkins (via Twitter as @ AstroIllini)

This photo of NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins was taken while aboard the International Space Station on Jan. 15, 2014 “Rare chance to see inside the end effector of the robotic arm which was placed here so Rick & Koichi could inspect” Hopkins tweeted.

UrtheCast Space Camera Installation Spacewalk: Jan. 27, 2014

NASA TV

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy are seen on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Jan. 27, 2014 to install UrtheCast HD cameras for Earth observation.

Russian Cosmonauts Take Spacewalk: Dec. 27, 2013

NASA/Rick Mastracchio, via @AstroRM

Cosmonauts Oleg Kotov, Expedition 38 commander, and flight engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy perform a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Dec. 27, 2013. NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio took this photo from inside the station.

Cosmonauts Kotov and Ryazanskiy Install Cameras

NASA

Cosmonauts Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy, as seen during their Dec. 27, 2013 spacewalk to install two UrtheCast cameras. The pair repeated the spacewalk Jan. 27, 2014 as a result of wiring and cabling issues with the cameras.

Installing the UrtheCast Cameras

NASA TV

Expedition 38 Commander Oleg Kotov and Flight Engineer Sergey Ryazanskiy of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) ventured outside the International Space Station in a second attempt to install a pair of cameras on the hull of the station's Zvezda Service Module on Jan. 27, 2014.

UrtheCast Camera Installed on Space Station: Dec. 27, 2013

NASA TV

A high-resolution Urthecast Earth observation camera is seen on the exterior of the International Space Station after being installed by Russian spacewalkers Oleg Kotov and Sergey Ryazanskiy on Dec. 27, 2013. The commercial camera will be used by Urthecast stream live views of Earth on the Internet.

Russian Cosmonauts Monitor Data

NASA

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov (foreground), Expedition 38 commander; and Sergey Ryazanskiy, flight engineer, monitor data at the manual TORU docking system controls in the Zvezda Service Module of the International Space Station during approach and docking operations of the unpiloted ISS Progress 53 resupply vehicle. Image released Nov. 29, 2013.