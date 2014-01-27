Space History Photo: Hubble First Servicing EVA

An astronaut prepares to install protective covers on the Hubble Space Telescope, wrapping up five days of space walks in December of 1993.

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, Astronaut F. Story Musgrave, anchored on the end of the Remote Manipulator System (RMS) arm, prepares to be elevated to the top of the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) to install protective covers on the magnetometers. Astronaut Jeffrey A. Hoffman inside payload bay, assisted Musgrave with final servicing tasks on the telescope, wrapping up five days of space walks.

