Photos: NASA JPL's RoboSimian Robot in Images

Robots RoboSimian and Surrogate

These robots, RoboSimian and Surrogate, were designed and constructed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. RoboSimian will take part in the 2015 DARPA Robotics Challenge Finals. Image released Dec. 9, 2014.

JPL Robotics Researchers

Robotics researchers pose with robots RoboSimian and Surrogate at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Image released Dec. 9, 2014.

Robosimian Robot

Ape-like robot RoboSimian moves around on four limbs. Researchers designed and built it at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Image released Dec. 9, 2014.

Surrogate AKA 'Surge' Robot

Researchers designed and built robot Surrogate, nicknamed "Surge," at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Image released Dec. 9, 2014.

JPL’s RoboSimian

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory's official entry, RoboSimian, is seen in this image as it awaits the first event at the DARPA Robotics Challenge in December 2013. Also known as "Clyde," the robot is four-footed but can also stand on two feet. It has four general-purpose limbs and hands capable of mobility and manipulation.

NASA's RoboSimian Robot in DARPA Trials

NASA's dexterous four-legged RoboSimian robot is seen during DARPA's Robot Challenge for disaster-response robots in December 2013.

NASA's RoboSimian Robot in DARPA Trials

NASA's RoboSimian Robot Up Close

Up close and personal with NASA's RoboSimian robot. The four-legged dexterous robot was built by NASA engineers at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to compete in the DARPA Robotics Challenge for disaster-response in December 2013.

RoboSimian in Action at DARPA Robotics Challenge

This image is a still from a video showing Jet Propulsion Laboratory's RoboSimian competing at the DARPA Robotics Challenge in December 2013.

NASA's RoboSimian Robot in DARPA Trials

RoboSimian Turns Wheel at DARPA Robotics Challenge

This image is a screengrab from a video showing Jet Propulsion Laboratory's RoboSimian turning a wheel at the DARPA Robotics Challenge in December 2013.