Launch Photos: Orbital Sciences' 1st Cygnus Cargo Mission Blasts Off

Antares Rocket Blasts Off, Jan. 9, 2014

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Orbital Sciences Corp.'s Antares rocket rises into the Virginia sky on Jan. 9, 2014, carrying the company's robotic Cygnus cargo vessel on its first contracted supply run to the International Space Station for NASA. [See full story.]

Antares Rocket Post-Launch, Jan. 9, 2014.

NASA TV

Antares Rocket Launch, Jan. 9, 2014

NASA TV

Antares Rocket Shortly After Launch, Jan. 9, 2014

NASA TV

Antares Rocket Soars With Orb-1 Mission, Jan. 9, 2014

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Antares Rocket Takes Off, Jan. 9, 2014

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Antares Rocket Lift Off: Jan. 9, 2014

Orbital Sciences

Antares Blasts Off: Jan. 9, 2014

Orbital Sciences

Antares Launches Orb-1 Mission: Jan. 9, 2014

Orbital Sciences

Antares Rocket Blasts Off With Orbital-1, Jan. 9, 2014

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Antares Takes Off from Wallops Island: Jan. 9, 2014

Orbital Sciences

