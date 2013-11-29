Trending

ISON's Dance with the Sun | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Comet ISON Nov. 28 Time-Lapse with Sun 1920
This time-lapse space wallpaper shows Comet ISON approaching and leaving during its slingshot around the sun — represented by the white circle — on Nov. 28, 2013. The ISON images clearly outline the curve of the comet's orbit path. The images were captured by ESA/NASA's SOHO mission.
(Image: © ESA/NASA/SOHO/SDO/GSFC)

This time-lapse space wallpaper shows Comet ISON approaching and leaving during its slingshot around the sun — represented by the white circle — on Nov. 28, 2013. The ISON images clearly outline the curve of the comet's orbit path. The images were captured by ESA/NASA's SOHO mission.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.