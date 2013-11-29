This time-lapse space wallpaper shows Comet ISON approaching and leaving during its slingshot around the sun — represented by the white circle — on Nov. 28, 2013. The ISON images clearly outline the curve of the comet's orbit path. The images were captured by ESA/NASA's SOHO mission.
ISON's Dance with the Sun | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA/NASA/SOHO/SDO/GSFC)
