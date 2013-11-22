Monster Gamma-Ray Burst | Space Wallpaper

This space wallpaper shows an unusually bright gamma-ray burst, which produced a jet that emerged at nearly the speed of light. Gamma-ray bursts are the most powerful type of explosions in the universe and typically mark the destruction of a massive star. (Image: © NASA/Swift/Cruz deWilde)

This space wallpaper shows an unusually bright gamma-ray burst, which produced a jet that emerged at nearly the speed of light. Gamma-ray bursts are the most powerful type of explosions in the universe and typically mark the destruction of a massive star.[Read the Full Story Here] Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200

