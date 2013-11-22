Trending

Monster Gamma-Ray Burst | Space Wallpaper

Bright Gamma-Ray Burst
This space wallpaper shows an unusually bright gamma-ray burst, which produced a jet that emerged at nearly the speed of light. Gamma-ray bursts are the most powerful type of explosions in the universe and typically mark the destruction of a massive star.
(Image: © NASA/Swift/Cruz deWilde)

