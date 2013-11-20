Spectacular Minotaur 1 Rocket Night Launch Photos by Stargazers: Nov. 19, 2013 (Gallery)

Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch: Jeff Berkes

Jeff Berkes captured this amazing long-exposure view of a Minotaur 1 rocket launch as seen from Southeastern, Pa., of Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility "> Jeff Berkes Photography

Photographer Jeff Berkes captured this amazing long-exposure view of a Minotaur 1 rocket launch as seen from Southeastern, Pa., of Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., carrying 29 satellites for the U.S. Air Force's ORS-3 mission and was visible to millions of observers along the U.S. East Coast. [Read the Full Story Behind These Photos Here]

Minotaur Rocket Launch Over U.S. Capitol: Corey Clarke

Corey Clarke

Skywatcher Corey Clarke snapped this 15-second exposure of a Minotaur 1 rocket streaking over the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., as seen from the National Academy of Sciences Keck Center on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched from a Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport pad at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Va., carrying a record 29 satellites into orbit for the U.S. Air Force's ORS-3 mission. [Read the Full Story Behind These Photos Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Night Launch: Scott Hoggard

Scott Hoggard

Skywatcher Scott Hoggard snapped this photo of the Air Force's Minotaur 1 rocket launch from Wallops Island, Va., as it streaked over Queen Anne's County in Maryland on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport located on NASA's Wallops Flight Facility and sent 29 satellites into orbit on the ORS-3 mission. [Read the Full Story Behind These Photos Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch Streak: Nov. 19, 2013

NASA/Allison Stancil

An Orbital Sciences Minotaur 1 rocket streaks toward space in this long-exposure view of the Air Force's ORS-3 mission launch of 29 small satellites from Pad 0B at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story Behind These Photos Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Night Launch from Cape May, NJ

Chris Bakely

Photographer Chris Bakely captured this stunning view of a Minotaur 1 rocket streaking over Cape May, N.J., during the ORS-3 launch of 29 small satellites from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story Behind These Photos Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Streak: Nov. 19, 2013

NASA/Jamie Adkins

An Orbital Sciences Minotaur 1 rocket streaks toward space in this long-exposure view of the Air Force's ORS-3 mission launch of 29 small satellites from Pad 0B at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. [Read the Full Story Behind These Photos Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch from NJ: Nov. 19, 2013

Mike Black snapped this 105-second exposure of a Minotaur 1 rocket streaking into space as seen from Spring Lake, N.J., on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched 29 small satellites int"> Mike Black Photography

Photographer Mike Black snapped this 105-second exposure of a Minotaur 1 rocket streaking into space as seen from Spring Lake, N.J., on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched 29 small satellites into orbit from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., as part of the U.S. Air Force's ORS-3 mission. [Read the Full Story Behind These Photos Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Night Launch from Albany, NY

Louis Suarato

Louis Suarato of Albany, N.Y., captured this view of the Minotaur 1 rocket launch from Wallops Island, Va., on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched 29 satellites into orbit on the ORS-3 mission by the U.S. Air Force and NASA. [Read the Full Story Behind These Photos Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Night Launch: Ryan Morrill

Ryan Morrill Photography captured this view of the nighttime Minotaur 1 rocket launch from Wallops Island, Va., as it streaked over his location at Barnegat Light, N.J, on Nov. 19, 2013."> Ryan Morrill Photography

Photographer Ryan Morrill Photography captured this view of the nighttime Minotaur 1 rocket launch from Wallops Island, Va., as it streaked over his location at Barnegat Light, N.J, on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility carrying 29 satellites into orbit for the U.S. Air Force's ORS-3 mission. [Read the Full Story Behind These Photos Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch: Debbie Stone

Debbie Stone

Skywatcher Debbie Stone captured this photo of a Minotaur 1 rocket streaking across the night sky as seen from Charlton, Mass., on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched 29 small satellites into orbit from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., for NASA, the U.S. military and other institutions as part of the ORS-3 mission. [Read the Full Story Behind These Photos Here]

Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch: Terry 'Tex' Turner

Terry 'Tex' Turner

Skywatcher Terry "Tex" Turner captured this photo of a Minotaur 1 rocket streaking over the museum ship USS Barry at the Washington Navy Yard in southeast DC, on Nov. 19, 2013. The rocket launched 29 small satellites into orbit from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va., for NASA, the U.S. military and other institutions as part of the ORS-3 mission.