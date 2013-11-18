Milky Way Galaxy, Eerie Airglow Paint Night Sky Amazing Colors (Photo)

The Milky Way and green airglow are captured over the Isle of Wight in this image taken by Chad Powell on Oct. 4, 2013, using a Canon 6D camera (25 seconds, f/2.8, 20mm, and ISO 4000).

The horizon glows a haunting green, silhouetting trees on the Isle of Wight as the band of the Milky Way shines overhead in this spectacular photo recently sent in to SPACE.com by a veteran photographer.

Night sky photographer Chad Powell captured this beautiful image, which he aptly calls "Too Many Stars To Count," on Oct. 4 using a Canon 6D camera (25 seconds, f/2.8, 20mm, and ISO 4000).

"The sky was so bright this particular evening from both the Milky Way and green airglow," Powell told SPACE.com in an email. "Due to this, a very strong silhouette lined the foreground and trees in the distance." [See more amazing Milky Way galaxy photos]

Our host galaxy, the Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy comprising roughly 400 billion stars. It spans between 100,000 to 120,000 light-years in diameter. A light-year is the distance light travels in one year, or about 6 trillion miles (10 trillion kilometers).

