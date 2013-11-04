WATCH LIVE @ 1:15 p.m. ET: Scientists Discuss New Findings from Kepler Spacecraft

This artist's illustration represents the variety of planets being detected by NASA's Kepler spacecraft. Scientists now say that one in six stars hosts an Earth-size planet.

Scientists will discuss new findings from NASA's alien planet hunting Kepler mission today (Nov. 4) during a news conference. The briefing will begin at 1:15 p.m. EST (1815 GMT) and you can watch it live via NASA.

You can participate in the briefing via a live-streamed Kepler e-conference. You can also get involved by tagging questions and comments on social media websites with the hashtag #Kepler2. [7 Greatest Alien Planet Discoveries by NASA's Kepler Spacecraft (So Far)]

The briefing is part of NASA's second Kepler Science Conference at the space agency's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, Calif. Participants for the briefing include: William Borucki, Kepler science principal investigator, Ames, Jason Rowe, research scientist, SETI Institute, Mountain View, Calif., Erik Petigura, graduate student, University of California, Berkeley, Calif., and William Chaplin, professor for Astrophysics, University of Birmingham, UK.

