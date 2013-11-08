Two Galaxies Share Spotlight in Stunning Stargazer Photo

Galaxies NGC 672 and IC 1727 are spiral galaxies located in the constellation Triangulum approximately 18 million light years from Earth. Gregg Ruppel submitted this image to SPACE.com on Oct. 7, 2013. It was captured from his backyard observatory in Ellisville, Mo.

Two interacting galaxies shine in the constellation Triangulum in this spectacular image.

Amateur astrophotographer Gregg Ruppel captured this photo of galaxies NGC 672 and IC 1727 from his backyard observatory in Ellisville, Mo. The image was made over roughly 8 hours of total exposure time with an AstroSysteme Austria (ASA) 10N astrograph with an SBIG STL11000 CCD camera equipped with AstroDon color filters.

Galaxies NGC 672 and IC 1727 are spiral galaxies located roughly 18 million light-years from Earth. Separated by approximately 88,000 light-years, recent findings suggest a tidal bridge could exist between the two cosmic neighbors. The fairly bright open cluster, Collinder 21can also be spotted to the lower left of the photo.

To see more amazing night sky photos submitted by SPACE.com readers, visit our astrophotography archive.

Editor's note: If you have an amazing night sky photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at spacephotos@space.com.

Follow SPACE.com on Twitter @Spacedotcom. We're also on Facebook & Google+.