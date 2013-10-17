Trending

Night Side of Titan | Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

Cassini Toward Night Side of Titan
In this stunning space wallpaper, taken with the Cassini wide-angle camera on June 6, 2012, the spacecraft looks toward the night side of Titan and sees sunlight scattering through the periphery of Titan's atmosphere and forming a ring of color.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute )

In this stunning space wallpaper, taken with the Cassini wide-angle camera on June 6, 2012, the spacecraft looks toward the night side of Titan and sees sunlight scattering through the periphery of Titan's atmosphere and forming a ring of color. The natural color view of Titan was produced with images taken using red, green and blue spectral filters. A detailed analysis of data obtained with the Langmuir probe instrument, part of the radio and plasma wave science instrument on board Cassini, has confirmed predictions that the density of Titan's ionosphere is directly linked to the 11-year solar cycle. This image was released Oct. 15, 2013.

Wallpapers

Standard
800x600
1024x768
1280x1024
1600x1200
Wide
1280x800
1440x900
1680x1050
1920x1200

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.